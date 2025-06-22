Yankees Manager Explains Shocking Decision to End No-Hitter
The New York Yankees were this close to a stat they haven't achieved since 2023 this weekend: pitching a no-hitter. The Pinstripes, who went on to win the game against the Baltimore Orioles 9-0, would have to settle for one hit in the 8th against relief pitcher JT Brubaker.
Prior to Brubaker's entrance, right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt threw seven hitless innings, only the 15th starting pitcher in Yankees history to do so. The excellent performance certainly left many fans wondering why manager Aaron Boone would take Schmidt out. Boone, for his part, said after the game that he could see Schmidt's power draining, which led to the decision to pull him.
“He was done,” Boone said (h/t New York Post Sports). “Clarke wasn’t in a position to [try to go the distance] today. … You’re going to power through pitch limits, within reason. Today was not that day for Clarke.”
While Schmidt had thrown two walks earlier in the game, he was able to maintain his 23 1/3 inning scoreless streak throughout the start. Though, if you ask him, he would have been able to make magic happen and become the first Yankees pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Domingo Germán's perfect game in 2023.
“Yeah, I would have thrown a no-hitter,” Schmidt said after the game.
The energy at Yankee Stadium played a big role in Schmidt's energy, according to him. The crowd was packed full of fans, even on a hot and humid June afternoon.
“Being able to do it in front of the home crowd, the energy, you could really feel it when you’re out there late in the game,” Schmidt said. “Hearing the crowd after the seventh, I really appreciate that. I feel that energy. Words can’t describe that feeling when you’re leaving and you’re getting a standing ovation. Especially in this stadium, you feel like all eyes are on you.”
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!