Yankees Announce Major News on Star Closer
In desperate need of a pick-me-up amidst a six-game losing streak, the New York Yankees could see their star closer return from injury ahead of a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, manager Aaron Boone stated that right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver (hamstring) could be activated from the injured list on Friday.
Weaver experienced discomfort during New York's series finale vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 1 and was officially placed on the 15-day IL with a left hamstring strain on June 3.
He received a platelet-rich plasma injection shortly after suffering the injury and quickly resumed his throwing program two weeks ago.
Weaver completed a bullpen session on June 11 before throwing a 20-pitch live batting practice session on June 17, both of which he exited with no complications.
His initial timeline for a return was set at four to six weeks, though the 31-year-old is far ahead of schedule and is now expected to rejoin the Yankees without needing to embark on a rehab assignment.
New York's bullpen has held up just fine in Weaver's absence, posting a 2.98 ERA since his most recent appearance on May 31, but having him back in the fold will still provide a major boost to the group.
Weaver's 1.05 ERA, which he's logged over 25 2/3 innings, is the lowest mark among all qualified relievers in the American League this season.
