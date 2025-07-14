Yankees' Aaron Judge Appears on Pat McAfee Show
New York Yankees slugger and captain Aaron Judge has made it to Atlanta for his seventh All-Star Game. Judge, who will start in the outfield for the American League on Tuesday, is joining the Pat McAfee Show ahead of the festivities.
McAfee, a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts turned analyst, was invited by ESPN for the Home Run Derby showcase, another part of All-Star week. McAfee will be broadcasting for a few hours next to Truist Park in Atlanta before ESPN broadcasts the Derby, which features Judge's teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr.
"This show is on 24/7 in the Yankees clubhouse," Judge said in a clip released on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. "I couldn't wait to get on here, it's special."
Judge is having a runaway season with the Yankees. He's leading the MLB in hits (125), batting average (.355), on base percentage (.462), slugging percentage (.733) and OPS (1.195). Judge is also second in the league in 2025 home runs (35) behind only Seattle Mariners catcher and Home Run Derby participant Cal Raleigh (38). 2025 is his fifth straight All-Star appearance and seventh overall.
Judge received the most fan votes of any American League player for the All-Star game, making him an automatic starter. He'll gear up with the rest of the AL to take on the National League tomorrow.
