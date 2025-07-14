Yankees Get Major News on Diamondbacks Trade Target
The New York Yankees are expected to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, and there have been a few players they've been named potential landing spots for. One, however, they've gotten a significant update about that works in their favor.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have more than one player the Yankees could have their eye on, but none more than third baseman Eugenio Suárez. And according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Arizona is open to shopping him.
"They are making starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez and first baseman Josh Naylor available," Nightengale wrote. "They are all free agents after the season. The D-backs are searching for young pitching in return."
New York general manager Brian Cashman made it known that the infield is part of the team's trade deadline plans, and while he couldn't guarantee a move, he does believe he'll be looking to add to their roster.
"I'd certainly love to import a starter, some relievers...and an infielder as well, if possible, but that's a long list," Cashman said. "I'm not sure if this will be a deep deadline or not, so I don't know how active we can be. But we will try to be active, I can tell you that, and we will try to import improvements. That's the gig."
Suárez has 31 home runs this season with a .886 OPS. The Yankees have been searching for a starting third baseman as they try to keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base full-time. The desire led to the release of DJ LeMahieu, who couldn't make the transition to third.
That could lead New York to the trade deadline next, and if Suárez is available and the Yankees get the right asking price, maybe he's the next splash addition to their infield.
