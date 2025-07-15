Yankees' Aaron Judge Isn't a Fan of ABS
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was named an automatic starter in tomorrow's All-Star Game after receiving the most votes in the American League. This week, Judge weighed in on the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System (ABS), which will be used in addition to human umpires in the All-Star Game for the first time.
"It's coming, regardless of what I say and if I like it or don't like it; it's definitely on its way," Judge said. "I love the human element of the game even though I may get some balls or strikes that are called a little bit more than other people."
"I've just always loved the human element and the umpires. The last couple years they've been doing a better job, I think they're doing a better job grading themselves and figuring [it] out on their own. I love the umpire back there making the decisions but we'll see what happens."
The ABS System is being used in the majors for the first time this year, but has been used in the minor leagues since 2021. This year it was introduced for MLB Spring Training, where it was used in 60% of games and and caused 52.2% of ball-strike challenges to be overturned. . The rules of the system allow for a pitcher, catcher or batter to challenge two pitches over the course of a game. If the call is made in the team's favor, they may keep their challenge, but if they lose, they lose the challenge.
The All-Star Game will still rely on an umpire behind the plate making the calls, as the system is not replacing the role of umpires. At least not yet.
Judge, playing his seventh All-Star Game, will bat third for the AL team, with Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes starting on the mound for the National League for the second year in a row.
