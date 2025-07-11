Yankees Best Trade Deadline Move? Diamondbacks All-Star Slugger
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is trying to put out flames on multiple fronts ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
On one hand, he needs a starting pitcher after watching right-hander Clarke Schmidt suffer a likely season-ending arm injury which could require Tommy John surgery.
On the other hand, he needs a power-hitting third baseman after moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second bace and releasing two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu.
So what would be the Yankees' top move? ESPN's Jeff Passan says it's to go for the bat and identified Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez as the club's best fit.
"This could be Seth Lugo. Or Emmanuel Clase of the Guardians. Or any number of players. The Yankees are not going to stop at one player this deadline. For all their strengths -- and there are plenty -- they have too many weaknesses to take half-measures," Passan wrote.
"Suárez is an excellent first step. His power is undeniable, a perfect fit in the middle of any lineup. He plays third base, a black hole for New York this season," Passan continued. "The Yankees could two-birds-one-stone a deal and get Zac Gallen or Merrill. Kelly from Arizona, too.
"But Suárez is the main target, because even if other third-base options exist -- Nolan Arenado in St. Louis, Ryan McMahon in Colorado, Ke'Bryan Hayes in Pittsburgh -- they're owed significant money and are under contract for multiple years. Suárez's expiring contract would allow the Yankees a trial run, and if he thrives in the Bronx, all they would need to bring him back is cash," Passan concluded.
The 33-year-old Suarez is tied for fourth in the majors in home runs (29) and RBIs (75). He is on the National League roster for next week's MLB All-Star Game. It's his first All-Star nod since 2018 with the Cincinnati Reds.
Suarez is making $15 million this season and will be a free agent following the World Series, according to Spotrac.
