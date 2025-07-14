Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Could Make Home Run Derby History
While the New York Yankees struggled in their most recent game against the Chicago Cubs, one player has been having a terrific offensive output since returning from injury: Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. In fact, Chisholm has been so good, that he's one of eight players invited to participate in the Home Run Derby during the 2025 All-Star Week.
Chisholm has the opportunity to become the fifth Yankee to win the Derby since the event's inception in 1985, securing the team's lead. Team captain Aaron Judge became the fourth Yankee to win the event in 2017, putting the Pinstripes above the Los Angeles Angels, Athletics, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets, who each have three wins.
Judge was the first ever rookie to win the event outright in 2017 from Marlins Park in Miami. He recorded a whopping 47 homers throughout the event, defeating then-Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó for the title.
If he wins, Chisholm will be in good company. In addition to Judge, infielders Tino Martinez and Jason Giambi won the event in 1997 and 2002, respectively. Chisholm's teammate Giancarlo Stanton has also won the Derby, but it was in 2016 as a member of the Miami Marlins. Stanton is tied with Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez for the sixth-most runs recorded in a single Derby, with 61.
Chisholm is up against some real heavy hitters. The other contestants in the derby include MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh (Mariners, 38 2025 HR), Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (24) and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (23). Chisholm ties with Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson with 17 home runs this season, just ahead of Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder ONeil Cruz, with 16. The other participants are Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (21) and A's right fielder Brent Rooker (20). Raleigh is favored to win the event.
The 2025 Home Run Derby kicks off on July 14 at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!