Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm's Brutal Home Run Derby Results
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. managed just 3 home runs in the Home Run Derby tonight, finding himself eliminated from jump as others hit 16+ before and after him. The performance drew some boos from the crowd at Truist Park.
At the time of writing, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz and Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero are tied for first with 21 HRs. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the league in home runs, hit 17 homers in the first round.
Chisholm suffered an oblique injury earlier this season, and has been among the Yankees best hitters in the time since his return. He is slashing .250/.348/.861 this season, with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs. His performance has earned him a spot in this week's All-Star Game, along with teammates outfielder Aaron Judge, pitcher Carlos Rodon and depending on the status of a blister on his finger, pitcher Max Fried.
Cruz was a standout in this year's HRD, finding himself among the longest home runs in the HRD since 2016 with a 513 foot rocket. Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Judge had both hit balls that far in previous HRDs, and they are all now tied for fourth-longest since 2016.
