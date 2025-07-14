Yankees' Aaron Judge All-Star Batting Order Revealed
When the American League comes up to bat in the first inning of the 2025 All-Star Game, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge will be hitting third. According to SNY Yankees on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Judge is third in the AL batting lineup, behind two Detroit Tigers: second baseman Gleyber Torres and left fielder Riley Greene.
Judge and the rest of the AL will be squaring up against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on the mound to start the game. Skenes, only in the second year of his MLB career, also started the 2024 All-Star game. The AL pulled away with a 5-3 win, but not before Skenes could pull off a hitless inning to open things up.
The American League has been a dominant force in the last 11 All-Star games, winning 10 contests between 2013 and 2024 (2020 was excluded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) Judge participated in the game in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, seven entries out of nine possible opportunities in his 10-year career, including 2025.
This year will be yet another tough contest for the National League, as the AL features both Judge, who leads the MLB in batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage and more stats, as well as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, the MLB leader in home runs. The 2025 All-Star Game takes place Tuesday at the Atlanta Braves home stadium, Truist Park in Atlanta, GA.
