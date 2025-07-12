Yankees Must Stay Away from Top Trade Target
Amidst all of the chatter surrounding the New York Yankees' need for a third baseman at this year's trade deadline, there's one player at the position who they should stay away from at all costs.
The Yankees, without fail, have been connected to Colorado Rockies stalwart Ryan McMahon seemingly every summer. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported last week that New York reached out to Colorado and gauged his availability, which comes as no surprise, and the Rockies didn't rebuff their interest.
Colorado has notoriously shied away from engaging in deadline business over recent years despite almost always finding themselves as cellar-dwellers in the National League. If the organization does shift its tone and is now open to dealing away key pieces, however, the Yankees shouldn't push for McMahon.
The 30-year-old would appear to be an ideal fit for New York on paper considering he's an all-world defender and a left-handed hitter who could take advantage of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. Furthermore, his career slash line of .240/.323/.418 and the fact that he's hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last five full seasons paint a picture of an above-average offensive player.
The Coors Field effect is real, though, and McMahon simply can't produce away from Denver. He holds claim to a paltry .666 OPS on the road throughout his entire tenure in the big leagues, which pales in comparison to the .813 mark he's put up at home.
McMahon's never finished a season with a wRC+ above 97, and he's currently in the midst of a particularly underwhelming campaign that's seen him log a .694 OPS while leading the NL with 119 strikeouts.
The fact that McMahon's recorded three Outs Above Average this year and wouldn't require much prospect capital in a trade are both potential reasons why New York may target him, but he's also under contract for $16 million in both 2026 and 2027. The Yankees would likely have to eat a majority of that remaining money, and it's simply not worth it for a player of his caliber.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!