Yankees' Max Fried Leaves Game with Blister
Another New York Yankees pitcher has been struck by the injury bug.
Left-handed starter Max Fried was pulled from his outing against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon after throwing just three innings. Per a screenshot of the broadcast posted by YES Network's Jack Curry, it would appear that the veteran southpaw was contending with a blister.
The club later confirmed that he was pulled due to a blister on his left index finger.
Blisters are not considered significant injuries, though they do make it tough for pitchers to properly grip and throw the ball. They can potentially become a recurring issue as well.
Today's start marked Fried's final performance of the first half. While he won't participate in the All-Star Game this upcoming week, he'll still head to Atlanta for the festivities and look to subside his blister issue.
Right-handed reliever Ian Hamilton was summoned from the bullpen to replace him in the top of the fourth. On the day, Fried gave up three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters.
The 31-year-old signed an eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees in free agency this past offseason. Through 20 starts and 122 innings, he's logged a 2.43 ERA with 113 strikeouts.
