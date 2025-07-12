Yankees Can Fix Bullpen With AL East Trade
The New York Yankees find themselves in an arms race ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. Yes, they can use a starting pitcher with Clarke Schmidt heading for Tommy John surgery. But the bullpen could use some fresh arms as well.
SNY's Andy Martino thinks the Yankees can spell relief in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.
"The O’s are said to be ready or near ready to talk seriously about relievers like Andrew Kittredge ... as well as righty Seranthony Dominguez and lefty Gregory Soto," Martino wrote Thursday. "Rivals do not believe that Baltimore will trade closer Felix Bautista.
"All of these pitchers, along with starter Tomoyuki Sugano and the returning Zach Eflin, would help fill the Yankees' needs, too.
"But the Yanks have long been skeptical that Baltimore would ever give them a fair deal; it’s known around these parts as the 'Yankee Tax,'" Martino added.
Soto, 30, leads the Orioles with 18 holds this season. He was a two-time All-Star with the Detroit Tigers and saved a career-high 30 games in 2022. Soto is making $5.35 million this season and will be a free agent after the World Series.
Dominguez, also 30, is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.13 ERA in 38 games this season. He saved 11 games last season and had a career-high 16 saves as a rookie with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. Dominguez is making $8 million this year and like Soto, will be a free agent this winter.
Kittridge, a 35-year-old right-hander, sports a 3.57 ERA in 22 games this season. He was an All-Star in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays, when he set career highs in wins (9), saves (8) and innings (71 2/3). He's making $9 million this year and his contract has a $9 million club option for 2026.
The Orioles had great expectations for the 2025 season and have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this year. Baltimore (42-50) is in last place in the American League East.
The O's began what could be a trade deadline fire sale on Thursday, trading reliever Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays.
