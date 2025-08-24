Yankees’ Aaron Judge Takes Next Step in Recovery
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is now throwing to bases for the first time since he was injured, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.
Judge has been injured since late July, currently playing designated hitter while Giancarlo Stanton takes an unlikely turn back in the outfield after two years away.
The last few updates on Judge's injury have been non-updates, and when asked about his injury ahead of the Yankees' third game with the Red Sox, he seemed unable to give a substantive answer. Per Max Goodman of NJ.com, Judge said his arm is "feeling great" and his throwing program is "getting there", but told reporters they would have to ask the trainers for more specifics. When told the trainers would not be making themselves available to the media, Judge said, "That's tough then."
There has been plenty of uncertainty around Judge's injury lately, as he and Yankees manager Aaron Boone appeared to disagree on the basic story of his injury recovery. Boone told the press that Judge likely won't be back to normal at all for the rest of the season, which seemed to take Judge by surprise.
Communicating with the press appears to be difficult for everyone in the know about Judge's injury, as a season-ending UCL tear for the superstar likely spells the end for the team's postseason chances. On the road, the Yankees were better than they've been, but in this long and losing home series with the Red Sox, they're looking sloppy once again. Either the Yankees don't want to give fans any more bad news, or things really are just as muddy as they seem.
After a third loss to the Boston Red Sox, Judge expressed his frustration with the situation.
"We're definitely — I can only speak for myself — I'm definitely angry," Judge said. "Especially against your rivals, I don't like the showing we've had here at home."
The hope would be to have Judge back in right field as soon as possible without injuring him further, as the Yankees once again choke against the Red Sox and hurt their postseason chances in the process. They'll hope to avoid another sweep as they head into this fourth game.
