Aaron Judge Reacts to Yankees Clinching Postseason Spot
The New York Yankees have officially punched their tickets to the 2025 MLB post season. With a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox, the Pinstripes are officially a playoff team for the ninth straight year. According to superstar slugger and team captain Aaron Judge, it was all a part of the plan.
"We got all the talent in the world but I think it's just the mindset of this team," the captain said after the game. "I think the guys, all the way down to that last strike, knew we were going to win that game. It's just about having that grit and determination and just knowing that we're going to to pull out every single game as long as we trust each other."
It was a close matchup, with the Yankees commanding a one-run lead until the sixth inning, when starting pitcher Luis Gil allowed a two-run homer from White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery. For three innings, it looked as though the Pinstripes were running the risk of losing to Chicago, one of the worst teams in baseball, at their home field.
That all changed in the bottom of the ninth when Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe scored on a wild pitch from White Sox reliever Brandon Eisert. Though the game temporarily threatened to go to extra innings, an RBI from shortstop Jose Caballero, scoring veteran outfielder Cody Bellinger, secured the victory.
While Judge didn't have much production in this particular game, he's a massive piece of the Yankees' offense. He's slashing .325/ .452/ .669 this season, the best numbers in the league, and is in the running for his third overall and second consecutive AL MVP award. No doubt, the Yankees' captain will be a huge part of their playoff run.
Judge, of course, is already looking ahead to the future. While he said he plans to celebrate tonight, the team captain already has a strategy for continuing to push forward.
"I think it comes down to the little things. We saw that last October, it's about us taking care of the little things throughout the game," he said.
