Yankees Tie Blue Jays for AL East Lead
With an 8-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees are back on top of the American League East, tied with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees lost their place at the top in early July during a fateful series against the Blue Jays. Now with four games remaining in the regular season, they'll need to overtake the Blue Jays to win the division, as Toronto owns the tiebreaker.
Toronto lost to the Boston Red Sox for the second time in this series, and have now squandered what was once a 6.5 game division lead. It's going around, as the Detroit Tigers have now squandered a 14.5 game lead as their hopes of winning the AL Central are dwindling.
Max Fried finished his first regular season in pinstripes with yet another strong inning. He ended this outing after seven innings with only one earned run, four hits and seven strikeouts, and boasts a 2.86 ERA in 195.1 innings pitched.
Aaron Judge, the favorite to win AL MVP again this year, launched his 50th and 51st home runs of the season, becoming the fourth Yankee in history to hit 50+ home runs in four or more seasons. Judge leads the MLB in most batting numbers, excluding home runs and RBIs, with a .348/ .515/ .652 slash line and an astonishing 1.129 OPS. In his outfield performance against the Sox, Judge clocked an 85.8 mph throw from the outfield, his hardest since his return to the outfield following his stint on the IL.
Trent Grisham, with his 34th home run of the season, blasted a two-run insurance homer in the bottom of the eighth to take the Yankees up 7-1. The Big Sleep is having an unbelievable season with the Yankees, and along with Cody Bellinger, is a big question for the Yankees in the offseason. Both outfielders would come with a hefty price tag, but both have been incredibly valuable. Fans are loath to see either slugger leave the Bronx.
The Blue Jays are expected to finish out their series against the Red Sox with a bullpen game, a choice that has fans concerned in such a high-stakes game.
The Yankees have one more game to finish the series with the Sox, then will host the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game series over the weekend. In their recent four-game series against the Orioles, the Yankees were 3-1, and are hopeful to see similar results this go-around.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!