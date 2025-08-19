Yankees' Aaron Judge Not Expected to Return to Normal
The New York Yankees are finally back on a winning streak, but it might not last too long. Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a disappointing update on injured captain and slugger Aaron Judge. According to a post by Yankees insider Bryan Hoch on X, the social media platform perviously known as Twitter, Boone doesn't expect Judge to make a full return to his usual self at all this season.
"I don't think we're going to see him back to throwing like he normally does at any point this year" Boone said (h/t Hoch). "We're truing to get through where he can let it go with ease and be able to protect himself."
It's tough news to hear for Yankees fans, who have been waiting with bated breath for the captain to make his return to the outfield. Judge, who is suffering from a right flexor strain, did a stint on the 10-day injured list before returning to the team as designated hitter. While he's managed to keep pace with his usual offensive production, even hitting two home runs since his return from injury, the team is in a tough spot.
With Judge occupying the DH slot, fellow slugger Giancarlo Stanton has had to return to playing right field, a position he last played in 2023. Stanton, who has been in the league for 16 years, is considered to be very injury prone and Boone usually has him in the lineup at DH. Things were going well for awhile, then Stanton tweaked a minor lower body injury and had to miss a few games.
It's crunch time for the Yankees, who need both Judge and Stanton in the lineup. According to Boone, Stanton will play in the Pinstripes' first upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, but not in the second game of the series. Given that the next Yankees opponent after the Rays is the team's arch-rival, the Boston Red Sox, it's wise not to take any chances with exacerbating Stanton's injury.
While there's a plan for these next two series, the Yankees certainly need to be looking ahead to the rest of their schedule. Judge not making a full return to his usual throwing power is a huge blow to a team that needs to be near-perfect to secure their spot in the AL Wild Card standings, which are currently perfectly tied between New York, Boston and the Seattle Mariners. Only time will tell what capacity the Yankees will be able to use Judge in.
