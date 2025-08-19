Yankees Rise in Wild Card Standings

Inside The Pinstripes

The New York Yankees weren't playing. Fortunately, everyone else was playing poorly.

Erin Shapland

Aug 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on from the dugout before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
After taking a day off, the New York Yankees are getting ready to play the Tampa Bay Rays with a somewhat brighter outlook on the rest of the season.

While the Yankees were getting some well-deserved down-time after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals, the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays all lost their respective games. The Yankees are now tied in the AL Wild Card standings with the Red Sox and Mariners, who all have a .540 winning percentage. The Cleveland Guardians are now 3.5 games behind.

Still fully five games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees are now slightly ahead of the Boston Red Sox for second place in the AL East as well. The Yankees will face the Red Sox for a four-game series that should provide some excitement for fans of the rivalry. The Yankees faced a similarly fateful four-game series with the Blue Jays back in early July, when their comfortable lead in the division came crashing down around them.

The Yankees still have a long way to go, and plenty to worry about. Aaron Judge is still making his way back from an elbow injury, and by replacing him in the outfield with Giancarlo Stanton, they seem to have injured another star slugger. Stanton, who prefers not to discuss injuries, is now recovering from a nebulous lower body injury, but is available on the bench. There have been no updates on when Judge will be well enough to throw from the outfield again.

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge
Aug 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99 and right fielder Jose Caballero (72) celebrate after the Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Yankees are hungry after an embarrassing couple of months. They have now won their last 7 of 10 games, but their record since June 1 is 32-35, and their pitching problems have not gone away. The Yankees' relief pitchers, particularly David Bednar, are finding their stride, but starting ace Max Fried has hit a rough patch, and the team didn't make a backup plan for one of their most reliable arms. Fans are back for more high blood pressure as the team edges toward hopeful territory once again.

Erin Shapland
ERIN SHAPLAND

Erin Shapland lives in Manchester, Connecticut with her husband, Dave, and their cat, Joey Bonzo. She is a yoga nerd and poet, and is just so happy to be included.

