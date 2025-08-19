Yankees' Aaron Judge Recovery Timeline Remains Uncertain
The New York Yankees might finally be back to the kind of performance they were offering at the beginning of the season with a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. However, they still haven't put all the missing pieces back together. Super star slugger Aaron Judge has yet to be back in the outfield after a trip to the 10-day injured list with a left elbow injury, and the team doesn't have great news about his status.
The Athletic's Brendan Kuty reported ahead of the Yankees' two-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays that the team is still unsure when Judge will return to the outfield.
"Boone told reporters that Judge has played catch at about 150 feet, but has yet to throw to bases. His ramp-up seems to be on track, if not perhaps a little slow, which would be understandable considering his importance to the Yankees," Kuty wrote. "Expect the Yankees and Boone to continue to be vague in their updates on Judge's progress. The last thing they want is to set an unrealistic expectation for their star and to cause a distraction."
Hopefully for the Yankees, Judge's ramp up is going according to plan. The team captain will likely play a few games in the infield to condition and build up to throwing longer distances, which should see him in the outfield sooner rather than later.
Despite Judge's absence for ten days, he's still one of the best offensive players in the league. He's leading the AL with 96 runs this season and leads the MLB overall in batting average (.333), on- base percentage (.447), slugging percentage (.687) and OPS (1.134). For a Yankees team that has been struggling since the end of May, having Judge back in the lineup, even as designated hitter, is essential.
However, both Judge and the team would certainly like to see him back in the outfield. While Judge's teammates have been holding the outfield down without major issues, it's not a perfect fit for fellow heavy-hitter Giancarlo Stanton. Because he is relatively injury-prone, Stanton didn't do any games in 2024 at any position other than designated hitter. With Judge needing to fill that spot due to injury, Stanton has been back in the outfield so the Pinstripes can get him in the lineup.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!