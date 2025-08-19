Yankees Manager Reveals Giancarlo Stanton Status
The New York Yankees had a big ask for slugger and 16-year league veteran Giancarlo Stanton when captain Aaron Judge returned from injury: play right field.
Stanton, who normally plays as the team's designated hitter due to his own injuries, hadn't played the position since 2023. However, with Judge unable to throw long distances in the outfield, Yankees manager Aaron Boone slotted the seven-time All Star into the DH spot and Stanton in right field so he could still take his place in the batting lineup. Stanton was excelling until disaster struck and he suffered a lower body injury that put him back in the dugout. Now, Boone has unveiled the team's plan for Stanton, at least for the next few games.
Boone told podcast Talkin Yanks' that Stanton is expected to play right field in the team's first matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays before sitting out the second game. Following the two game series against the Rays, the Yankees take on another division rival and their arch-nemesis, the Boston Red Sox. Boone presumably wants to give Stanton rest before the team returns to Yankee Stadium to face off against Boson in a four game series.
It's crunch time for the Pinstripes, and they need all the hitting power they can get. An inability to get runners on base and over-reliance on home runs has plagued the team all season, so a heavy hitter's absence from the lineup is sure to be noticed. Stanton is slashing an impressive .299/ .377/ .576 in the 44 games he's played since returning from a different injury earlier this season.
The Yankees are third in the AL East and tied with both the Red Sox and Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card standings, with all three teams having a win percentage of exactly .540. After two disappointing months of Yankees baseball, the team desperately needs to step it up and keep the momentum from their recent series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals going. Stanton will be a key part of the puzzle both in which games he plays and which games he does not play.
