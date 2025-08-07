Yankees’ Aaron Judge Gives Update on Elbow Injury
The New York Yankees have Aaron Judge back in the lineup after a short stint on the injured list.
Yesterday, after his first throwing practice since being placed on the 10-day IL, Judge gave an update on how his elbow is feeling.
“Felt good. Normal throwing,” Judge said, as transcribed by Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “It’s obviously sore. You got a flexor strain, it’s like [hamstring] — you run for the first time on a hammy, it’s going to be sore. But it didn’t feel like what it did when I hurt it.”
“I think for a little bit and then eventually it will get better and we’ll be good to go and forget about it in a couple weeks. We’ll see, I’ve never had this. It’d be easier if I had a quad or a hammy or an oblique and I could give you guys a better estimate about what we got.”
Judge initially suffered the right flexor strain on July 22, but was officially placed on the IL on July 27 when it continued to bother him in a July 25 game. Judge returned to the lineup as DH for the Yankees' second loss to the Texas Rangers, and the team is clearly trying to get him back in the outfield so Giancarlo Stanton can come back and hit. The caution is warrented, as the injury reportedly bothers Judge more when throwing than when hitting.
Early on, MLB senior insider and author of The Arm — a detailed look at arm injuries in baseball — shared a cautious timeline for Judge's recovery, explaining that flexor strains come in all shapes and severities. Passan projected that his recovery could take a couple of weeks or even a couple of months, depending on whether the injury graduates to a UCL sprain or tear. The Yankees are proceeding with due caution, but are obviously trying to get him back out in the outfield to have their best chance on offense: Judge and Stanton.
For now, the Yankees' struggling relief pitchers are being held to the fire with little run support. As he is the most-feared bat in baseball, the Yankees are walking a fine line between sending him to the rescue and preserving him for the long-haul.
