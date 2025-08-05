Blue Jays Release Former Yankees Pitcher
The Toronto Blue Jays have officially cut ties with a former New York Yankees pitcher.
On Monday, Toronto announced that it released right-handed reliever Chad Green. The club designated him for assignment on July 29 after acquiring Seranthony Domínguez from the Baltimore Orioles, and he subsequently went unclaimed off waivers.
In 45 appearances and 43 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays this season, Green recorded a 5.56 ERA and 6.70 FIP. Opposing hitters have posted an average exit velocity of 92.3 mph and a hard-hit rate of 52.9 percent against him, both of which rank in the first percentile according to Baseball Savant.
Green's professional career began upon being selected in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. The organization wouldn't hold onto him for long, however, as he was shipped to the Yankees in a trade that sent left-handed reliever Justin Wilson the other way in December 2015.
Though Green was initially slotted into New York's rotation when he debuted in 2016, he eventually settled in as a bullpen stalwart for the club. It didn't long for him to make a major impact either, as he posted a combined 4.7 bWAR and 2.18 ERA across 144 2/3 innings between the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.
While he wasn't quite as dominant from 2019 to 2021, logging a 3.58 ERA over 143 appearances and 178 1/3 frames during that span, Green remained rather effective and was a preferred option out of the 'pen for manager Aaron Boone.
His final outing for the Yankees came in May 2022 as a result of Tommy John surgery, however, and he'd go on to sign a two-year deal worth $8.5 million with Toronto in January 2023.
Green returned in September 2023 and put up a 5.25 ERA for the Blue Jays in 12 innings that year. As part of a complex contract layout, Toronto went on to exercise a two-year, $21 million club option that kept him under team control through 2025.
While Green's been ineffective this season, he earned his keep in 2024 with a 3.21 ERA over 53 outings totaling 53 1/3 frames.
