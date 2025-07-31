Yankees Acquire Rays Infielder During Rays Game
The New York Yankees picked up Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Jose Caballero in the middle of a game against the Rays, per Jack Curry of YES Network.
"How about this," Curry said. "The Yankees have acquired Jose Caballero from the Rays for Everson Pereira and a PTBNL. Caballero will be pulled from Yankees-Rays game. He will only have to walk from the third base side to the first side to meet his new team. He’s tied for MLB lead with 34 SB."
Caballero is tied with Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz for most stolen bases, and a .226/.327/.311 slash line with 53 hits and 27 RBIs.
The Yankees were looking for infielders at the trade deadline but specifically mentioned a need for third basemen, and wound up acquiring Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and infielder Amed Rosario. With this latest acquisition, the Yankees may be signalling a lack of faith in current shortstop Anthony Volpe, whose defensive struggles of late have drawn lots of attention. Volpe currently leads the MLB in errors, with 16 this season, but has also logged six homers in the Yankees last 12 games, so his offense is solid. He was presumed to be the Yankees' plan at shortstop heading into the rest of the season, but this move shakes that presumption.
The trade deadline passed just moments ago, and the Yankees came through with a buzzer beater trade with the San Francisco Giants for just one more relief pitcher: Camilo Doval. They have now added three relievers at this trade deadline, making good on the promise to strengthen their bullpen.
