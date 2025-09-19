Yankees' Max Fried Shares Unique Answer to Missing History
The New York Yankees aren't anticipating making Max Fried available for the final game of the season. So, the star pitcher won't get an opportunity at 20 wins for the first time in his career, and will likely finish with 18 - possibly 19, if the Yankees decide to put him on the mound next week.
But Fried isn't bothered by it. The team's best pitcher this season is set to start the Wild Card round of the playoffs and because of it, New York wants to keep him fresh. He understands it. But he also acknowledged that when he's reaching for goals like 20 wins, things usually don't go his way.
"I’m here to pitch whenever they tell me," Fried told NJ.com. "Twenty wins would be cool, but individual statistics haven’t ever really driven me.
"When I reach and try to do something, things kind of fall off the rails."
Fried just hit 18 wins with a shutout over the Baltimore Orioles, but had no idea it was his career best. He also wasn't aware he reached his career high in strikeouts of 13.
"I had no idea how many strikeouts I had," Fried said. "I was just out there pitching."
"It’s a team game," he added. "I don’t even really know my stats.”
The Yankees probably love the attitude from their starting pitcher, and they'll be riding behind him when the playoffs begin. Chances are, they'll face the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card, with Fried leading them out to start things off.
He let it be known that he's feeling healthy and adjusted after a rougher stretch earlier in the year. Now, he's focused on helping New York battle through the postseason, and winning 18 games to end the year - if that's what happens - is totally fine with him.
"To me right now, if I go out there and give up three but we score five or six and win the game, I’m just as happy as throwing seven scoreless," Fried said.
"At this time of the year, it’s about making sure we have a ‘W’ by our win column."
