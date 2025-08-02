Yankees Deadline Additions Fall Flat vs. Marlins
The vibes surrounding the New York Yankees were high after the trade deadline, though the club's first game after adding four players on Thursday couldn't have finished in a more devastating fashion.
In the opener of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, the Yankees scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth inning to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
The Marlins struck back with a four-run frame in the bottom of the fifth off New York starter Carlos Rodón and right-handed Jonathan Loáisiga, but Trent Grisham launched a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to make it 9-4.
Things unraveled quickly after, however. Right-hander Jake Bird, who came over from the Colorado Rockies and was one of three relievers that joined the Yankees on Thursday, allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base in his debut for the club.
The final blow to Bird's line for the night was a grand slam off the bat of All-Star Kyle Stowers, cutting Miami's deficit to 9-8.
Two-time All-Star David Bednar came in for Bird and made his own Yankees debut after the team acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He'd give up the lead, however, by way of a Javier Sanoja solo homer and Agustín Ramírez RBI single, the latter of whom is a former New York prospect who was dealt for Jazz Chisholm Jr. at last year's deadline.
Anthony Volpe played hero by blasting a solo shot to left field that tied the game back up at 10-10. Ryan McMahon and Volpe both picked up RBIs in the top of the ninth to give the Yankees a 12-10 lead, but that advantage wouldn't last for long.
Camilo Doval, the last of the three Yankees bullpen additions on Thursday, came in during the bottom of the ninth with an opportunity to pick up his first save for the team.
With one out and runners on first and second base, Xavier Edwards hit a single into right field that Jose Caballero, whom New York landed from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday as well, didn't field cleanly. The ball got past him, allowing Miami to tie things up at 12-12 before Ramírez recorded a walk-off fielder's choice.
In total, the Yankees' new relievers allowed seven earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of work while Caballero committed a costly error in the field. The end of the game went about as poorly as it possibly could've, and the club will look to bounce back on Saturday.
