Pirates GM Shares Jaw-Dropping Yankees News
The New York Yankees were active during the MLB trade deadline, finding multiple relievers before closing shop and officially heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
In the midst of their pitching moves was a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, acquiring David Bednar in exchange for catcher Rafael Flores, their No. 8 prospect, and first baseman Edgleen Perez, their No. 14 prospect.
While on the surface, the trade received some criticism on Pittsburgh side, things are getting much worse. Speaking with the media about the deal, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington admitted he had an opportunity to receive a prospect with similar caliber to Bednar, but instead chose the two players instead.
“We had access to players who were ranked in the way that you were describing,” Cherington told reporters. “We did, and we preferred this package. Obviously, every team is going to assess the players a little bit differently, and sometimes, that could be different from the public rankings also. It was our estimation — and our opinion — that this was not just a really strong collection of talent to get for David Bednar, but also the best one that we had access to in this market.”
It’s unknown who that prospect, or prospect, were, but the Yankees may have lucked out on the deal. Many were worried Spencer Jones would be on the market this season, but the team hung on to him, and in their deal with the Pirates, didn’t have to give up too much for the former All-Star.
A move they may look back at and question how they pulled it off.
The Pirates are 47-62 this season. Bednar holds a 2.37 ERA with 51 strikeouts and a 2-5 record on the season.
