Yankees Predicted to Move On From Struggling Pitcher
The New York Yankees had plenty of rumors swirling around as the MLB trade deadline came and went.
One name that became a possibility on deadline day was reliever Luke Weaver. The star pitcher has cooled off after taking the team by storm earlier this season. With some struggles since his stint on the Injured List, Weaver’s name was being floated as a trade candidate.
The team didn’t act on it, keeping him in New York this season. But FanSided’s Adam Weinrib doesn’t believe the relationship will extend beyond that.
“Everyone's favorite ferocious Jungle Cat is also hitting free agency, and while his struggles and hamstring problems have defined portions of his season, Luke Weaver is still a wonderful asset and an incredible find by the Yankees,” Weinrib wrote. “We can't rule out that there's a world where he comes to Brian Cashman willing to take a hometown discount and wants to stick around. Unlike Williams, we can't say the fate Weaver sealed is that he will be departing. But the Yankees have made it abundantly clear they don't intend to allocate top dollar to the closer (or setup) position this offseason — and it's probably financially savvy that they're doing so. Weaver might be a Yankee beyond 2025, but it'll take some tinkering and back-channeling.”
Weaver has a $2.5 million team option in 2026, but the team’s recent moves certainly leaves the door open for them to not exercise it.
The Yankees have several reliever options after the deadline, adding David Bednar, Jake Bird and Camilo Doval. So, if they feel re-signing Weaver isn’t a priority, there’ll definitely be a market big enough for him to go elsewhere.
The remainder of the season will likely play a significant role in the team's decision as Weaver overtook Devin Williams as the primary relief pitcher and started strong. Now, he holds a 3.10 ERA and a 2-3 record with 41 strikeouts this season.
