Yankees Announce First 2025 MLB Draft Pick
The New York Yankees' first pick of the 2025 MLB Draft has officially been announced.
With the No. 39 overall selection, the organization chose shortstop Dax Kilby out of Newnan High School in Newnan, Georgia.
A left-handed hitter who is committed to Clemson, Kilby measures in at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. As a senior this past season, the 18-year-old finished with a .495 average and .838 slugging percentage to go alongside five home runs, 42 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Ranked as the No. 62 prospect in the class by MLB Pipeline, the site praised his plate approach, speed and ability to make contact while also noting that he may not stick at shortstop longterm.
"Kilby has a quick and relatively compact left-handed stroke and a mature approach," they wrote. "He doesn't stray from the strike zone too often and makes consistent contact while looking to drive the ball from gap to gap. He has plenty of room to add strength to his projectable 6-foot-2 frame and should grow into at least average power."
"Though Kilby has plus straight-line speed, he plays as more of an average to solid runner. Bothered by shoulder issues early in his high school career, he has a funky arm action and can't make all the throws necessary from shortstop. He'll get a look at second base and also could wind up in left field, though he still may provide enough offense to profile at the less challenging position."
The Yankees have the lowest bonus pool of any team in the league at $5,383,000, and the slot value for the No. 39 pick is $2,509,000. They are likely confident that they can get Kilby to forgo his commitment to Clemson and join the organization.
New York's first-round pick was moved down 10 spots from No. 29 after it exceeded the second luxury tax threshold.
