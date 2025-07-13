Yankees Make Luis Gil Announcement Everyone Was Waiting For
Luis Gil is set to pitch for the first time this regular season, as the New York Yankees announced the starter is beginning his rehab assignment and taking the mound for Double-A Somerset.
Gil hasn't pitched since spring training when a strained lat sidelined him. Since then, the former AL Rookie of the Year has been slowly working his way back to health, and just before the MLB All-Star game is set to be played, he'll begin taking his biggest step toward a return yet.
"I’ve been looking forward to this moment since the injury happened,’" Gil told reporters. "You focus on the treatment and getting healthy again and my goal was to get on the field and help the team and contribute."
Gerrit Cole is missing the season with Tommy John Surgery, and Clarke Schmidt is undergoing the same procedure after suffering an injury over the summer. Ryan Yarbrough and Marcus Stroman have also spent time on the Injured List. And since, New York is desperately trying to find answers within their bullpen.
Gil finished 15-7 last season with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts. He started 29 games with 151.2 innings pitched. He was placed on the 60-day IL on March 24.
