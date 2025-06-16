Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Return
Injured New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will return to the lineup tonight, according to Yankees' insider Andy Martino.
Stanton, who has been out all season with epicondylitis (tennis elbow) in both elbows will likely return as designated hitter. Last season, he slashed .233/ .298/ .475 for the Yankees in the regular season, and was a huge contributor to their postseason success, slashing .273/ .339/ .709 with nine runs and seven homers.
There's some debate as to what will happen with the rest of the lineup now that Stanton is back in as DH. Newbie Ben Rice has been filling in for Stanton in his absence, and will likely be shuffled to the infield.
Some insiders predict that Paul Goldschmidt, who has never played anything but first base in his long MLB career, will be moved to second, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third and Rice at first, bumping current second baseman DJ LeMahieu to the bench. Others speculate Rice will be in as catcher, a position he played throughout high school, college and the minors, supplanting starter Austin Wells.
Regardless of what changes have to be made to accomodate Stanton's return, Yankees fans will be glad to see him back in the lineup.
