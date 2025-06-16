Yankees' Gerrit Cole Returning to Yankee Stadium
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole is out for the entirety of the 2025 season as he recovers from a torn UCL and Tommy John surgery: but that doesn't mean he's out of Yankee Stadium.
According to a post by Talkin' Yanks Podcast on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Cole will have "significant time" broadcasting during Tuesday's outing against the Los Angeles Angels. While Cole's appearance had been announced days earlier, YES broadcaster Michael Kay revealed Sunday night that the Cole will be featured heavily.
"I'm excited for that," Cole said in an interview on Friday.. "I'm very excited. It was brought to me and offered to me and I think it will be a really cool experience, so I'm going to check it out and see what it's all about."
The Yankees Entertainment and Sports, or YES, network is a regional sports network focusing on broadcasting from live games, airing previous games and airing pre-recorded Yankees content. The booth frequently rotates analysts, including past players, coaches and journalists. This is the first time Cole will appear on the broadcast, and hopefully not the last as he makes his recovery.
Cole was a key piece in getting the Yankees through the American League Championship in 2024 and to the World Series, where they fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished that series with an astounding .71 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched, while on the regular season he pitched a 3.41 ERA in 95 innings.
The Yankees are in the middle of a tough stretch of games, playing five back-to-back series against the Kansas City Royals, where they swept 3-0, the Boston Red Sox, where they got swept 0-3, Angels, Baltimore Orioles and finally the Cincinnati Reds. The Yankees pulled off a series sweep the last time they played the Angels at the end of May, and will have the opportunity to do so again: this time with Giancarlo Stanton back in the lineup and Gerrit Cole in the booth.
