Yankees Rival Red Sox Pull Off Stunning Trade With Giants
Fresh off a sweep of the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox pulled off one of the more stunning trades in recent MLB history.
Per FanSided's Robert Murray, Boston is sending star designated hitter/third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
In return, Murray reported that the Red Sox will receive right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and right-handed pitcher Jose Bello.
On the season, Devers is slashing .272/.401/.504 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. The 28-year-old went 1-for-8 over the first two games of Boston's series against New York this weekend before he mashed a solo home run on Sunday in what turned out to be his last long ball for the only franchise he had ever known up to that point.
Devers signed a 10-year extension worth $313.5 million with the Red Sox in January 2023 that does not include a no-trade clause, and it was the largest contract in team history.
ESPN's Jeff Passan added that Boston is not covering any of the salary remaining on his deal.
The three-time All-Star and former World Series champion openly stated that he was not willing to play first base for Boston after Triston Casas went down for the season with a torn patellar tendon in early May, which became a rather major storyline around the sport.
Devers, who had previously been stationed at third base for the entirety of his major league career, served as the club's designated hitter on a full-time basis this year after they signed Alex Bregman in the offseason and called up top prospect Marcelo Mayer in May.
Now, Devers will get a chance to carve out a new legacy with the Giants while the Yankees no longer have to face him on a regular basis.
