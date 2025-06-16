Yankees Response to Red Sox Trade Revealed
The New York Yankees biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox, dealt away their biggest chip this weekend when they sent slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. The deal, which landed Boston two pitchers in Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks as well as two prospects, means one of the Red Sox's peskiest players will have far fewer opportunities to be a thorn in the Yankees' side.
An anonymous Yankees executive texted ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney that they were glad to see Devers go.
“Glad he’s gone. Yankee killer,” the text read.
Olney went on to say on a podcast that a Yankees player texted him a similar sentiment.
“Good riddance. Thank God, because this guy murders us," the text said, per Olney.
Devers did just that in Sunday's game (before he got dealt to San Francisco) hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning to secure the Yankees' 0-2 loss to Boston, resulting in a series sweep. The Pinstripes have struggled this season against the Red Sox, by all accounts a mathematically inferior team, winning just one of the six matchups they've played in the last two weeks.
One player sure to be breathing a sign of relief is Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole. Though Cole is out for the 2025 season while he recovers from Tommy John surgery, Devers was guaranteed to keep being a pest for him in 2026. In the regular season when hitting against Cole, Devers offers a .350 batting average, .435 on base percentage and .975 slugging percentage, as well as eight home runs and 20 RBIs.
This season, Devers — who reportedly asked for the trade because he was upset that the Red Sox wanted him to take reps at first base — is slashing .272/ .401/ .504 and has hit 74 runs and 15 home runs.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!