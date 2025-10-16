Yankees' Anthony Volpe Gets Concerning Recovery Timeline
Embattled New York Yankees starting shortstop Anthony Volpe recently underwent surgery for a shoulder injury, one that has reportedly plagued him since May, but was underplayed for months by the Yankees' front office. In the wake of this surgery, speculation about Volpe's recovery timeline has begun, and one sports orthopedic surgeon doesn't like his chances of starting in the spring.
Anthony Volpe Timeline
Per Randy Miller of NJ.com, Dr. Spencer Stein at NYU Langone Health predicted that he will need at least the first few months of the season to recover.
“Recovery from surgery is usually six-to-nine months, so he'd probably miss at least the first a few months of the season,” Stein said. “Anytime that you're fixing something like a labrum, it may heal in three or four months. But then to really get your strength back, everybody's different, but I would estimate six-to-nine months.”
Volpe struggled all summer, becoming the poster boy for the worst elements of the Yankees defense and offense throughout their most difficult stretch. At times, Volpe led the league in errors, and ended the regular season with 19. He did not make up for his defensive performance at the plate either, batting just .212/ .272/ .391. He did end the regular season with 19 home runs, but the lack of consistent contact exemplified the Yankees’ apparent home run-reliant offensive strategy. Heading into this offseason, boosting that offense is expected to be a priority.
What Volpe Timeline Means for Yankees
The news of Volpe's surgery has been met with confusion and disillusionment from a fan base who took Volpe and the management to task for months on end. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was criticized for his insistence that Volpe was an elite defender who was just having bad game after bad game, but that he would push through and it was the team's responsibility to stick by him.
So why did they keep playing this poor kid week in and week out if they knew he was too badly hurt to improve his performance? Why did they put him through that public beating? He may be getting some justice now, at least, as commentators can point back to this mismanaged injury as the cause.
With Volpe expected to be out of his role until June 2026, the Yankees will likely turn to Jose Caballero — an infield utility player who was presumably picked up at the trade deadline to phase out a struggling Volpe.
Volpe was the Yankees starting shortstop in the postseason, and after an obviously much-needed cortisone shot, appeared to pull his weight on offense again. If nothing else, time away from constant negative attention will likely do the young man good.
