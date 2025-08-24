Yankees Shortstop Under Fire After Latest Error
Anthony Volpe is taking some heat for yet another error during this latest implosion from the New York Yankees.
Their third loss to the Boston Red Sox in this losing series was a 12-1 beating, and Volpe managed to squeeze in his 17th error. Not unusual, as the Yankees banded together to make three errors in the second inning of the series' first game, but it's still hard to take from Volpe.
This was the 24-year-old infielder's first error since July 30, and he remains in second place for most errors in the MLB, after Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
Fortunately, the Yankees have another shortstop option if they can take advantage of him. Jose Caballero, the utility player and last-minute deadline acquisition whose natural position is shortstop, just enjoyed a two-homer game against his former Tampa Bay Rays. Caballero was picked up as a clear demonstration that the Yankees don't have total faith in Volpe for the long-haul.
Aaron Boone, who has come under scrutiny all season for defending Volpe, is under scrutiny yet again, for defending him yet again.
"Volpe made an error, his first one in a few weeks," Boone said. "Been playing really well out there. Bad throw, and then not communicating well enough with a new player on the 3-2 count where Benny's playing behind him."
Volpe doesn't exactly make up for his defense with his offense, batting .042/.042/.083 in his last seven games. His season numbers are mediocre, .208/.274/.400 with 18 home runs (sixth-best on the team) and 65 RBIs (third-best). His fWAR is 0.9.
Some fans have pointed back to a Brian Cashman interview from 2023, in which the Yankees' general manager claimed (sing along if you've heard this one) that Volpe's best baseball is in front of him.
"The proof will be in the pudding," Cashman told reporters at the time. "So if Volpe winds up crushing it this year, are you going to be like, 'Hey I guess their development system does produce hitters'?
"I look forward to you telling me that when Volpe crushes it offensively this year for us, that you'll say, 'Hey man I guess your development program did a good job.' "
It's not unusual for fans to take their frustrations out on Volpe this season, though, and he certainly isn't the only thing wrong with them. In an embarrassing 1-0 loss to the Red Sox in their second game of this series, Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried carried the team through six scoreless innings with absolutely no run support.
The Yankees are 1-8 against the Red Sox this season. Now 1.5 games behind them in the AL East and 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, they can only hope to avoid a four-game sweep.
