Yankees' Anthony Volpe Becomes MLB's Worst - Again
Embattled New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is tied for most errors in the MLB, a rough stretch now being accurately described as a defensive slump.
Against the Tampa Bay Rays, Volpe committed two more errors, bringing him to 15 for the season, tied with Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Back in May, De La Cruz became the fastest player in MLB history to log 300+ hits, 150+ RBIs, and 100+ stolen bases.
There are other factors at play, of course. The Yankees are four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the division and Volpe is a good scapegoat, so fans pick on him the most, which in turn doesn't promote good performance. Sometimes pressure is refining, sometimes pressure is crushing. It appears Volpe is suffering from the latter, if this is in fact becoming a mental issue.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a somewhat firmer line on Volpe this time, but stressed that the 2023 Gold Glove winner is a talented defender. He was asked whether Volpe's defensive issues are becoming "a little bit mental."
"Yeah I mean we have got to get over it," Boone said. "We've got to get through it, I mean one thing for certain, he's really really good out there and he's clearly had some struggles and [was] a little indecisive with that last throw [...] we can't be indecisive there."
"He'll get through it, obviously there have been some tough moments here, but for a very talented defender, he will get through it and we've got to get him there."
They certainly do. The trade deadline is fast approaching, and while the Yankees have traded for infielders already, their priority was shoring up third base as they now turn their attention to finding some pitchers. Volpe is their shortstop, and as you may remember, he leads the league in errors.
Volpe did contribute in the Rays game offensively, with a single in the fourth and a serious rocket — 452 feet — in the bottom of the eighth. He now has as many home runs as he has errors.
When asked whether he has ever been in a fielding slump before, and how he might get himself out of it, Volpe said, "I've never really experienced something like this, but you got really good guys around me and I know...I mean I consider myself...I know what I'm capable of. It's honestly frustrating but not discouraging, and I know the standard I have for myself, I'm just going to keep pushing until I prove it to myself."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Yankees Rivals Make Major Bullpen Trade
- Yankees Could Lose Pitching Target to Blue Jays
- Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge Timeline
- Yankees Pursuing Cardinals All-Star Reliever
- Yankees Nearly Landed Twins Pitcher