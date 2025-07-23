Yankees' Anthony Volpe Leads MLB in Errors
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is leading the MLB. Just, not in a statistic anyone wants to be a league-leader in.
Volpe is now tied with San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames for the most errors in the league, regardless of position, with 13. Volpe committed his latest error in the sixth inning of the Yankees' most recent outing against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Fans and analysts alike have ripped Volpe all season, calling for him to be benched or used as a trade piece to acquire new talent. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has defended the former Golden Glover, much to the dismay of fans who think Boone is making mistakes with the lineup.
"We're talking about a few extra errors," Boone said. "I get it, that's the separator of when he wins a Gold Glove and when [he doesn't]. He's still a top shortstop, he hasn't made a few plays that have generated a lot of noise."
It's not just his fielding that has critics suggesting the Yankees deal Volpe away. He's slashing a .212/ .284/ .391 so far this season, a notable decrease from where he finished in 2024 (.243/ .293/ .364).
While the Yankees have several, bigger needs before the July 31 MLB trade deadline (namely, third base, an additional starting pitcher and a bullpen arm), it's not out of the question that they could add at shortstop. Mariners on SI writer Matthew Schmidt suggested Seattle trade their shortstop, Otto Lopez, to the Yankees.
Some analysts are even floating the idea that the Yankees may one-stop shop all their needs from the Pittsburgh Pirates, picking up third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, reliever David Bednar and starting pitcher Mitch Keller. It's not unheard of that the Pirates, a team known to sell, could offer a trade deal that includes any number of these players plus utilityman/ shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is batting .274.
While shortstop isn't one of their more immediate needs, if Volpe can't improve like he wants to, the Yankees may just decide to try to add to their shopping list before the deadline.
