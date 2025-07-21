Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees One-Stop Shopping Pirates?

The New York Yankees have needs at several positions ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. The Pittsburgh Pirates have plenty of spare parts to sell.

Michael Rosenstein

Jun 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jun 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees need a third baseman, starting pitcher and bullpen help ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

It's possible general manager Brian Cashman can get all three with just one phone call to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"It’s not just Mitch Keller. It’s Ke’Bryan Hayes. It’s Bryan Reynolds. It’s the two relievers," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Friday. "(The Pirates) could do a number of things. Now will they do that? I don’t know. And they’re in a really good position with Keller in particular because of the shortage of starting pitchers. Who is the Max Scherzer of this year’s deadline? There is none.

"So you’re looking at Sandy Alcantara, who’s struggled. Zac Gallen, who has struggled. Merrill Kelly is good. The Diamondbacks probably will only trade one of Kelly and Gallen, if they trade at all. And then there’s Mitch Keller. And maybe a few others. Adrian Houser with the White Sox. Charlie Morton with the Orioles," Rosenthal continued.

"It’s not a killer group by any stretch of the imagination. So … yes, the Pirates do hold a lot of pieces. They have no reason to hold on to them. And I would expect, because they’ve made it known, that the only untouchables are (Paul) Skenes and (Andrew) McCutchen, that they will be quite active," Rosenthal concluded.

Adding more fuel to the fire is the New York Post's Jon Heyman. "The Pirates have two really good ones, and there’s no sense in them hanging onto David Bednar and Dennis Santana," Heyman wrote Sunday.

"Yankees have been in regular contact with the Pirates, who have a few players who’d interest NYY: Hayes, Bednar, Santana, Keller, (Isiah Kiner-Falefa)," Heyman added on X.

Kiner-Falefa is no stranger to the Bronx. He played for the Yankees in 2022 and 2023 and batted .253 in 255 games.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Michael Rosenstein
MICHAEL ROSENSTEIN

Professor and award-winning multimedia journalist with three decades of success leading newsrooms, control rooms and classrooms.

Home/News