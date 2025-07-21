Yankees One-Stop Shopping Pirates?
The New York Yankees need a third baseman, starting pitcher and bullpen help ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
It's possible general manager Brian Cashman can get all three with just one phone call to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"It’s not just Mitch Keller. It’s Ke’Bryan Hayes. It’s Bryan Reynolds. It’s the two relievers," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Friday. "(The Pirates) could do a number of things. Now will they do that? I don’t know. And they’re in a really good position with Keller in particular because of the shortage of starting pitchers. Who is the Max Scherzer of this year’s deadline? There is none.
"So you’re looking at Sandy Alcantara, who’s struggled. Zac Gallen, who has struggled. Merrill Kelly is good. The Diamondbacks probably will only trade one of Kelly and Gallen, if they trade at all. And then there’s Mitch Keller. And maybe a few others. Adrian Houser with the White Sox. Charlie Morton with the Orioles," Rosenthal continued.
"It’s not a killer group by any stretch of the imagination. So … yes, the Pirates do hold a lot of pieces. They have no reason to hold on to them. And I would expect, because they’ve made it known, that the only untouchables are (Paul) Skenes and (Andrew) McCutchen, that they will be quite active," Rosenthal concluded.
Adding more fuel to the fire is the New York Post's Jon Heyman. "The Pirates have two really good ones, and there’s no sense in them hanging onto David Bednar and Dennis Santana," Heyman wrote Sunday.
"Yankees have been in regular contact with the Pirates, who have a few players who’d interest NYY: Hayes, Bednar, Santana, Keller, (Isiah Kiner-Falefa)," Heyman added on X.
Kiner-Falefa is no stranger to the Bronx. He played for the Yankees in 2022 and 2023 and batted .253 in 255 games.
