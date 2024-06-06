New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe Sends Bold Warning To MLB
The New York Yankees and star shortstops just seem to go together. While there has been quite some time passed since Derek Jeter wore the pinstripes, the Yankees seem to have found their next gem.
Obviously, we're talking about 23-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has taken Major League Bsaeball by storm this season.
Volpe has quickly become one of the fastest rising young stars in baseball. He has been excellent defensively and he has been great at the plate. New York seems to have gotten the total package.
So far this season in 62 games, Volpe has put up great numbers. He has hit for a .290 average and has smacked six home runs and recorded 25 RBI's. Those numbers are just scraping the surface of the impact that Volpe has had on the team.
Not only have the Yankees seemingly found their new franchise shortstop, they are also tied for the best record in the league. After their win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesady night, New York moved to 44-19 on the season.
Following the win over the Twins, Volpe spoke out and sent a major warning to the rest of the league. He made it clear that there is way more potential and talent in him than he has showcased thus far.
He was asked where he could take his game to the next level, and his answer will scare all of New York's opponents long-term.
"Every aspect. I don't think there's any 23-year old that's reached his peak or potential."
Clearly, Volpe isn't just saying things to make himself look better, he's absolutely right with this statement.
At just 23 years of age, the rising star shortstop hasn't even come close to his ceiling. In fact, he's barely even scratched the surface. There are so many ways to grow his game in every single aspect.
That alone is exciting for all the Yankees fans out there. Volpe is already a rising star and he's still so young. No one knows what the future could hold for him.
If New York continues to build the way they have and they can keep their talent around, a World Series win or two seems very likely to happen in the near future. Volpe is going to be a big part of that quest.
All of that being said, it's going to be very interesting and fun to watch Volpe develop in the coming years. He's already a joy to watch and he's just getting started in his MLB career. The Yankees' young star is clearly full of confidence, but his potential and talent are even bigger than his confidence.