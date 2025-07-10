Yankees GM Reveals Trade Deadline Plans
The New York Yankees are approaching the trade deadline with a lot of moving parts, and general manager Brian Cashman shared his thoughts today on what they'll be looking for.
Cashman was asked first about upgrading at third base, which he said would be a possibility.
"I'm definitely gonna be looking for upgrades if I can, it doesn't guarantee anything," Cashman told the press on Wednesday. "Obviously we've lost three starters out of our World Series rotation so far this year so I definitely would look to see if I can find a starter."
Cashman is referring to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, as well as Clarke Schmidt who was recently moved to the injured list with what is expected to be a season-ending injury that will require Tommy John surgery. Cashman went on to compliment the team's other impressive starters who have "stepped up", including Will Warren, who went nearly five scoreless innings in Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. He also wished pitcher Cam Schlittler well, who has been called up to pitch in Wednesday night's game in his MLB debut.
The Yankees designated DJ LeMahieu for assignment on Wednesday, just one day after benching him in order to place Jazz Chisholm back at second base. Oswald Peraza is now at third base in a corresponding move.
The Yankees' wish list is a long one, though, and Cashman named a few more spots he hopes the team will be able to tighten up by the end of the month.
"I'd certainly love to import a starter, some relievers...and an infielder as well, if possible, but that's a long list. I'm not sure if this will be a deep deadline or not, so I don't know how active we can be. But we will try to be active, I can tell you that, and we will try to import improvements. That's the gig."
Shortstop has been floated by fans and commentators as a position that could use an upgrade, as Anthony Volpe has struggled in recent weeks offensively. The long shopping list speaks to the shaky ground the Yankees find themselves on as they attempt to make their way back from a weak month and a half.
