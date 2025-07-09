Yankees Biggest Trade Deadline Need
It's amazing how quickly things can change. Just one week ago, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had two areas of need to address before the July 31 MLB trade deadline: Third base and relief pitching.
However Clarke Schmidt's likely season-ending elbow injury and possible Tommy John surgery means Cashman could be hitting the market for a starting pitcher as well. Yes, Luis Gil and Ryan Yarbrough are on the mend. But they can't get here soon enough.
So what No. 1 on Cashman's trade deadline to-do list? MLB.com's Bryan Hoch believes it's still the hot corner.
"Jazz Chisholm Jr. profiles better at second base, and the Yankees are actively seeking an upgrade over DJ LeMahieu, which could come at third base. It has proven easier said than done to this point, but they've already shown interest in the Rockies' Ryan McMahon," Hoch wrote.
"Other trade candidates include Eugenio Suárez (D-backs), Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates)," Hoch continued.
Here's a snapshot of each player mentioned by Hoch:
- McMahon: 30 years old; .213, 12 HR, 26 RBI; Signed through 2027
- Suarez: 33 years old; .252, 28 HR, 74 RBI; Will be unrestricted free agent
- Hayes: 28 years old; .240, 2 HR, 29 RBI; Signed through 2029 with club option for 2030
- Arenado: 34 years old; .244, 10 HR, 41 RBI; Signed through 2027
- Kiner-Falefa: 30 years old; .269, 1 HR, 22 RBI; Will be unrestricted free agent
Suarez and Arenado have the best resumes. Suarez was selected for next week's All-Star Game and is fourth in the majors with 28 home runs.
Arenado is an eight-time All-Star with 10 Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards. He's finished in the top 10 of MVP voting six times, most recently in 2022.
McMahon and Hayes offer the Yankees stability and cost control since they are both under contract for at least the next two years.
Kiner-Falefa is a short-term rental but he's familiar with playing in the Bronx. He played for the Yankees in 2022 and 2023 and batted .253 in 255 games.
