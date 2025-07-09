Yankees Latest Pitching Move Shows Growing Concerns
The New York Yankees are coming off a string of devastating blows with a hot win against the Seattle Mariners. However, even though they secured a victory against a similarly ranked team, the decision to call up top pitching prospect Cam Schlittler hints at a change in strategy.
The last two weeks have been a comedy of errors for the Pinstripes' bullpen. Devin Williams ruined what would have been a triumphant come back for a recovering Yankees offense last week, Mark Leiter Jr. fractured his left leg in a foot race against Elly De La Cruz and Clarke Schmidt likely needs Tommy John surgery, ending his 2025 season and completely shifting New York's trade deadline priorities.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last week that the Yankees are trying to strike a balance between successful hitting and successful pitching, as opposed to only having one or the other.
"... the offense I think is starting to swing the bat, put some runs on the board. The pitching, which has carried us a lot this season, has really struggled this week," he said. "We haven't caught the ball as well as I think we should."
Boone certainly hoped the changes made to the lineup and pitching rotation would be successful. And successful, they were. In Tuesday night's opener against the Mariners, who had just come off a complete shutout of the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York steamrolled Seattle, winning the game 10-3. Much of the team's success came from Will Warren's 5.2 innings pitched, where he allowed just four hits and no runs.
While Schlittler did not pitch during that game, he's likely to debut Wednesday night. With Schmidt out, the Yankees desperately need a solution in the starting lineup — which is nothing to say about their equally desperate need for relievers who can get the job done. According to the MLB.com report on Schlittler, he's likely to be a member of the starting lineup if his stats stay consistent in the majors.
"With a strong 6-foot-6 frame, Schlitter has natural extension in his delivery and should have the durability desired in a starter. He's more physical than athletic but has gotten better at repeating his delivery," the report reads. "If he can continue to improve his control and command, he could develop into a No. 3 or 4 starter."
