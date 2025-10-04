Yankees Reliever Finally Gets Postseason Opportunity
The New York Yankees made history with a Wild Card series victory over the Boston Red Sox from their home stadium, proving themselves to still be a powerhouse contender for the World Series. While both victories were headlined by a record-setting starting rotation , offensive dominance and occasionally show-stopping defense, there's one unsung hero of the Yankees' wins: right-handed closer David Bednar.
Bednar allowed two hits and one run during the 2/3 inning he pitched in Game 1, when New York fell to Boston 1-3. It was a disappointing first post-season outing for the most highly sought-after closer on the 2025 trade market.
Bednar, however, didn't let that game faze him, and instead stepped up when his new team needed him most. The seventh-year pro delivered the save for both games. In game 2, Bednar struck out both first baseman José Abreu and outfielder Jarren Duran, before a pop out from Ceddanne Rafaela ended the game.
In game 3, Bednar allowed a walk to Alex Bregman before a sharp fielder's choice out allowed Masataka Yoshida to second. It could have been a disastrous inning for the Yankees, who were up by four runs and only had two outs left before securing their spot in the AL Divisional round. Fortunately, Rafaela struck out and Nathaniel Lowe sent a pop-up straight to Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon, ending the game and securing the series victory.
While allowing a walk in the final inning of a crucial game may not be 100% the performance Bednar wanted to give, it's an incredibly solid showing for a pitcher who has never had the opportunity to show his stuff in the playoffs. The closer's former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, haven't been to the post-season since 2015, four years before Bednar's debut.
The Yankees bullpen has been criticized all season for inconsistencies, and Bednar's performance hopefully helped to silence the critics for the post-season. He and the rest of the bullpen will have to bring their A-game to Canada, as the Yankees take on another division rival, the Toronto Blue Jays, in the AL Divisional Series.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!