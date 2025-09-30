Yankees Bullpen Lands Bleak Playoff Prediction
The New York Yankees are poised for a post-season run full of success, thanks to sluggers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and flame-throwing starting pitchers like Max Fried and Carlos Rodón. After a rocky middle of the season, the Yankees are tied for the best record in the AL and the pieces are falling into place for a strong playoff performance.
Unless you ask ESPN analyst Jorge Castillo. Castillo pointed to one massive factor that he believes could be the Yankees' demise as the Wild Card rounds begin: the bullpen.
"Thegroup's ceiling is high. But the second half proved its floor is surprisingly low," Castillo wrote.
New York's bullpen has been a problem for them all season. Devin Williams began the season at closer, but was removed in favor of Luke Weaver after a few blown saves. Weaver picked up the slack until he was injured, when William stepped back in. By the time Weaver returned, he wasn't playing at the same level and the Yankees adopted a strategy of having relievers pitch just one inning at a time.
Then, of course, Yankees were huge buyers at the trade deadline when it came to relief pitchers. The acquired former Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar, Colorado Rockies' Jake Bird and San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval. While Bird was quickly optioned to the minors and Doval can be inconsistent, Bednar is now listed as the Yankees' closer (even if his first few outings in Pinstripes weren't what the team hoped.)
While the Yankees' strategy still seems to be limiting most relievers to one inning, Williams, Bednar and Doval are all All-Star quality pitchers, with Weaver not far behind (in fact, Castillo pointed out that the Yankees relied on him during their run to the 2024 World Series.) However, each reliever has had more than one outing that led to either a blown save or a final score much closer than it should be, leading analysts and fans alike to cast doubt on the group.
There is good news, though. Bednar and Doval have both been more consistent lately, and Fernando Cruz is back in top shape after a lengthy injury recovery. Even Williams, the Yankees least consistent bullpen arm, had a strong September, and can be a huge asset when limited to one inning. Should the Yankees' bullpen stay strong, the team can make a legitimate run to the 2025 World Series.
