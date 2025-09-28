Yankees' Aaron Judge Wins AL Batting Title
With the conclusion of the regular season, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has officially secured the AL batting title, and will now chase his third MVP title. Judge finished the season with a .331 batting average.
This is Judge's first time winning the honor. He becomes the first player in MLB history to earn the batting title and hit 50+ home runs.
Judge logged a number of new records this season, landing himself on the Yankees' all-time home run leaderboard and surpassing Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio to boot. He also became the fourth player in MLB history to log four or more seasons with 50+ home runs, joining Babe Ruth, Mark McGuire and Sammy Sosa in history.
Judge suffered an elbow injury in July which kept him limited to a designated hitter role while he healed. He was still able to bat well enough during that stretch, but Giancarlo Stanton subbed for him in the outfield. The injury certainly kept him from his full potential this season, but his bat appears to be heating up just in time for the postseason.
Voting will now begin for the 2025 AL MVP award, and Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh are neck-and-neck for the title. With a division win earned in part with Raleigh's 60th home run of the season, Raleigh's accomplishment as a catcher this season has made the MVP race more interesting than expected.
Judge still holds the American League record for most home runs, 64 set in 2022. This season, Judge led the league in all major batting statistics other than home runs and RBIs with a .457 on-base percentage and a .688 slugging percentage. He also leads the league with a 1.145 OPS, one of only two players with an OPS greater than 1.0. Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, favored to win the National League MVP, trails with a 1.014 OPS.
Raleigh's story is a compelling one though, and he set a number of records of his own this season. He now has the record for most home runs hit by a catcher in a season, and contributed mightily to the Mariners’ first division win since 2001.
Considering the fact that Judge's injury was considered season-ending for the Yankees as a team, Judge's value should not be understated.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!