Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mariners’ Cal Raleigh Hit More Milestones
The American League MVP is a two-man race between New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
Both helped their cause this week by hitting historic home runs.
First, Judge. He hit two home runs in the 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, upping his total to 51. In doing so, Judge became the fourth player to record four seasons with 50 home runs. He hit 52 as a rookie in 2017. Then came his AL record 62 home runs in 2022 and 58 home runs last season.
But wait, there's more from Judge, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, who noted the 33-year-old "tied Mickey Mantle for second on the Yankees' all-time list with his 46th career multi-homer game." Castillo also reported the only person with more multi-homer games in pinstripes is Babe Ruth (68).
"If you sit back and admire it, you're going to stop your momentum," Judge said, according to Castillo. "That would stop the momentum. A lot of work that needs to be done. Hopefully, I have a long career here and we do some special things and we can talk about it at the end."
In a normal season, Judge would have his second straight American League MVP Award and third in four years locked down by now. But Raleigh is crashing the party.
Raleigh also hit two home runs Wednesday, upping his season total to 60. Tha makes him the seventh player in MLB history with at least 60 home runs in a season. It also puts Raleigh within striking distance of Judge's AL record of 62 home runs.
"It's crazy. Sixty is -- I don't know what to say," said Raleigh, according to ESPN. "I didn't know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. Just tonight, what a way to do it."
ESPN reports Raleigh also tied the MLB record for multi-home run games in a single season. He's done it 11 times this year, matching the feat of Judge (2022), Sosa (1998) and Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg (1938).
Raleigh already holds the records for most home runs in a single season by a switch hitter, breaking Mantle's mark of 54 in 1961, as well as home runs by a catcher, smashing Kansas City Royals backstop Salvador Perez's record of 48 in 2021.
The 28-year-old Raleigh also owns the Mariners single-season home run record, flying past Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who hit 56 in1997 and 1998.
