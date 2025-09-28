Yankees Fall Short in AL East
At the end of the regular season, the New York Yankees completed a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 3-2 victory, but fell short of a win in the American League East. In the end, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 13-4, clinching a division win and earning themselves a bye.
The Yankees will now prepare for the first game of a Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. They finished with a 94-68 record this season, identical to their 2024 record.
In his 11th start of the season, Luis Gil allowed three hits and two earned runs in five innings pitched. This outing likely cemented Cam Schlittler as the Yankees' third starter in a future Wild Card series, joining Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.
Ben Rice got the Yankees on the board with a solo homer in the first inning, then broke their 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth, taking the Yankees to their final 3-2 score.
Hopeful fans kept an eye on the Blue Jays game, taking place at the same time, which would determine the division no matter what the Yankees did. By the time the Yankees won, the Blue Jays were up 13-4.
In the top of the fourth, Orioles Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg took advantage of Gil for two back- to-back solo home runs, taking the score up 2-1 Orioles. In the bottom of the fourth, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger each logged a single before Giancarlo Stanton singled to score Judge. The score remained 2-2 until the eighth inning.
The Yankees bullpen came through, with Fernando Cruz allowing just one hit in the sixth inning, Luke Weaver enjoying a perfect seventh inning, Devin Williams allowed just one hit in the eighth and closer David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth inning.
With the end of the regular season, AL MVP voting will begin and the battle between Cal Raleigh and Judge will conclude in November when the winner is announced. As of now, Judge appears to have a slight edge in the voting, but Raleigh is gaining traction with his 60th home run and the Seattle Mariners' division win.
