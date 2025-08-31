Yankees Prospect Could Start in Playoffs
The New York Yankees' most recent callup is making a strong first impression, and the coaching staff seem to think he's ready for a postseason starting spot.
Cam Schlittler, the 24-year-old righty who was called up earlier this season after Clarke Schmidt's season-ending injury, has now made nine starts for the Yankees and owns a 2.61 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP. He routinely amps up to triple digits, and he's proving himself reliable in a testament to the Yankees' farm system.
Pitching coach Matt Blake made the case for Schlittler, who he praised for his control of the zone, as a strong postseason option.
“He has a pretty steady character,” Blake said, per Chris Kirschner of the Athletic. “I think the moment is not too big for him. He knows that he can pitch in the strike zone, which is a big part of it. I think that part of the game is important. When you get to the postseason, you’re probably facing teams that control the zone a little bit better, so you’re not going to get as much reckless chase in those lineups. I think the fact that he can throw his fastball in the zone, and he does at a high rate, would give you a chance in the postseason.”
Schlittler has been praised for his "blue collar attitude" and his velocity. Ben Rice, who developed with him in the Yankees' system described that this version of Schlittler is a fairly recent development, the result of hard work and dedication to becoming bigger and badder. Fellow catcher Austin Wells offered up similar praise, and it seems both Yankees catchers enjoy working with the new guy.
“He’s a beast,” Wells said. “He just goes out there and it doesn’t matter who’s at the plate. I feel like for him, he’s gonna go out there and throw his pitches and give us outs. I think that he has three or four really good pitches that, as we’ve seen, he’s thrown in every single outing so far.”
The Yankees' postseason potential has come a long way since the dog days of June, July and much of August. Now just 2 games behind the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays, Schlittler may well get the opportunity to show New York what he's got in October.
