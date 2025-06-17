Yankees Have Clear Choice With Ben Rice
The New York Yankees welcomed Giancarlo Stanton back to their lineup, adding the 35-year-old DH star to their batting order for the first time this season. In his first game, Stanton finished 2-4 with a double and a strikeout. Moving forward, the team plans for Stanton to see the majority of the plate appearances as DH, but the move certainly complicates things with their roster.
With Stanton's return, the Yankees need to find something to do with Ben Rice. Rice has been one of the team's best hitters after taking over the designated hitter role for Stanton this season. Within the MLB, Rice ranks ninth in xwOBA and ranks in the 98th percentile of hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has made it known that Rice could return to the catcher position, working as the backup to Austin Wells. That would keep Rice active as Wells doesn't play every game, but it also leaves J.C. Escarra as the third option, and removes one of the team's best defensive players from the equation.
Escarra ranks No. 1 in strike rate behind the plate this season, and has been near perfect as the team's backup catcher defensively. New York seems to have a dynamic duo in Wells and Escarra, and changing that doesn't appear to be a move that makes them better. Even if it keeps Rice active.
The clear choice is keeping Rice in the infield. With Escarra and Wells playing well this season, the Yankees have moved Rice to first base, looking for the hitter to become a reliable infielder instead of a backup behind the plate.
So far, it's worked. And moving forward with Stanton in the lineup as DH, Rice's best move is to backup Paul Goldschmidt at first.
The Yankees seemingly have spots for everyone on the roster with Stanton back, if they move Rice to first base. Playing catcher may be an equal move but doesn't give them "better" depth at the position. At first, it certainly does.
Boone is going to figure something out, and will likely work Rice at a few positions to try and keep him on the field. With some work at third base, it wouldn't be surprising to see him there from time to time. But first base is the best option for the Yankees, and a clear choice as the decision on where to move Rice.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!