Yankees Make Roster Move After Giancarlo Stanton News
The New York Yankees have designated second baseman Pablo Reyes for assignment following the reinstatement of designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list, the team shared.
The roster move is no surprise, as the team shared last week that Stanton would return for the Yankees' series against the Los Angeles Angels that begins today from Yankee Stadium. Stanton, a powerhouse hitter for the Pinstripes, has been absent this whole season to recover from epicondylitis, or tennis elbow, in both elbows.
Stanton was a huge factor in the Yankees' 2024 postseason run that lead them to the World Series, where they tragically fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Given that he has a slightly injury-prone history, Stanton will likely return to his typical position of designated hitter, likely pointing to changes in the lineup.
While Reyes, who the Yankees acquired last season from the New York Mets, can't put up the same numbers as Stanton, he's slashed a decent .194/ .242/ .226 in his first full season with the team. Reyes has bounced around the league for his seven year MLB career, starting with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers before making his way to Yankees' rival Boston Red Sox. New York has one week to trade Reyes or release him on waivers, per league rules.
