Yankees Preparing Former Top Prospect for Position Change
The New York Yankees are making roster moves amid Giancarlo Stanton's return from injury, and one infielder appears to be preparing for some occasional turns in the outfield.
Oswald Peraza, who made his debut with the Yankees in 2022, was seen taking some fly balls out in right field under the direction of outfield coach Luis Rojas before the Yankees' Saturday game at Fenway Park, according to Max Goodman of NJ.com.
"Take infielder Oswald Peraza who trotted out to right field on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park, spending the majority of batting practice with outfield coach Luis Rojas," Goodman wrote. "Peraza took fly balls, he practiced throwing to different bases and talked through footwork with Rojas."
Yankees' shortstop Pablo Reyes had been a bench utility man for the team, but was designated for assignment on Monday to make way for Stanton's long-awaited return to the roster. Reyes hit the Yankees' only home run in their 1-0 win to the Kansas City Royals on June 12, in what turned out to be his penultimate game. Now, with a little less right field depth, Peraza may take over on occasion.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the press, “It’ll be rare. But it’s a legit possibility.”
Peraza was once a top prospect for the Yankees, rising as high as second in the rankings in 2022, but has been a rare sight this season since Anthony Volpe took the starting shortstop position on Opening Day. Heading into the postseason with new versatility, Peraza may be looking at more action.
Stanton's return for his first game this year will result in some additional shakeups for current designated hitters Jasson Dominguez, Aaron Judge and Ben Rice, as well as players in the outfield at center and left including Cody Bellinger, Dominguez and Trent Grisham.
